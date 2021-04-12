OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Hits $265.03 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $265.03 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.46 or 0.00619488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035272 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,940,276 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

