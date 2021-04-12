Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OROCF opened at $4.15 on Monday. Orocobre has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

