OSA Token Price Up 38.3% Over Last 7 Days (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One OSA Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OSA Token has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. OSA Token has a total market capitalization of $192,237.86 and approximately $5,596.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00664103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036199 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 coins. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OSA Token is https://reddit.com/r/OSADC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc

According to CryptoCompare, “OSA Decentralized (OSA DC) is a real-life blockchain and AI application for retail, the world’s biggest industry. The decentralized marketplace provides AI-driven solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. More than 10 global retailers and manufacturers already use the solution, which may become part of OSA DC decentralized marketplace in the future. Systematic inefficiencies cost the retail industry approximately $500 billion annually. OSA DC neutralizes these inefficiencies by uniting disconnected parties (manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and third parties) within a single Ecosystem, thus fixing three major issues that hinder the retail industry today: 1 – Inventory tracking Inventory tracking: the blockchain will reduce overstocking and understocking, problems that cost retailers $400 billion every year. 2 – Consumer trust Consumer trust: the blockchain’s immutable ledger will provide more reliable product data to prevent businesses from abusing consumer trust. 3 – Product waste Product waste: OSA DC will minimize supply chain product waste that loses retailers $100 billion in potential profits annually. “

Buying and Selling OSA Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OSA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.