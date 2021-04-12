Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 146.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $120.06 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $123.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

