Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Stock Holdings Lifted by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,647 shares during the quarter. Osprey Technology Acquisition makes up 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.76% of Osprey Technology Acquisition worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

SFTW traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,199. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.