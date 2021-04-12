Ouroboros (OURO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,018.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $112,668.30 and approximately $2,018.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00274113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00720019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,571.12 or 1.00560243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $591.12 or 0.00981383 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

