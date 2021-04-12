Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.07

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on OUTKY shares. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.