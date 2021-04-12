Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $53.86. 6,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 366,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,337,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 503,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

