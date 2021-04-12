Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.99

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.99 and last traded at $96.07, with a volume of 229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

