OWNDATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $80.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 343.5% higher against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00063398 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000786 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

