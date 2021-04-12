Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.82% of Oxford Industries worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $88.30 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $94.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

