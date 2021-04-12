Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.48 and last traded at $89.48. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.33.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

