Oxygen Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.85 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $159.16 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00005275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

