Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Gap Down to $20.48

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $19.77. Oyster Point Pharma shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $524.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -0.38.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.