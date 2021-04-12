Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 105,996 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 169.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,420 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,996 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Fossil Group worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fossil Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

