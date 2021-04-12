Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,924 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 266.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 205.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

