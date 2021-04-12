Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 872 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $206.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

