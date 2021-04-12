Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 13,081 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 178.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PVH by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $110.50 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,367,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

