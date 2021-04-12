Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,108 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,995 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

