Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 51,501 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 181.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,501 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of ScanSource worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.