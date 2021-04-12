Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 62,687 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 202.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Kelly Services worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $901.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

