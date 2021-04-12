Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 7,822 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 141.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

NYSE CSL opened at $171.63 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

