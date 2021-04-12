Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Shares of NUE opened at $80.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

