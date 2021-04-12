Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 223.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

