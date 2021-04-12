Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 222.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,135 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Zumiez worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 76,806 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,633 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,853,375. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

