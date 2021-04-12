Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average is $151.82. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $176.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.