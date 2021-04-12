Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

A opened at $131.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

