Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ JD opened at $80.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.