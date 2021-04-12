Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,276,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $113,518,000 after purchasing an additional 995,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

