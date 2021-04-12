Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Shares of INFO opened at $101.65 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

