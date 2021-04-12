Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

LYB opened at $104.08 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

