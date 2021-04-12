Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

