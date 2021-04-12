Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $203.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.26 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

