Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $615.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $597.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $296.41 and a one year high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.