Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 241.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 881,297 shares of company stock worth $48,450,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $60.34 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

