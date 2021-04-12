Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 317.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,907 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of SpartanNash worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $698.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

