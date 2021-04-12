Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

