Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,130 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,643 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

NYSE:PWR opened at $93.72 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

