Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,171 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.59.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

