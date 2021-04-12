Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $179.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average of $152.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

