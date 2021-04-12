Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 23,001 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,001 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

LHX stock opened at $208.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

