Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,826 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $479,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $95.77 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.