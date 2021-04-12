Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,272,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,531.42 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $728.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,436.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,374.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,533.98.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

