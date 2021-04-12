Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,695 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $80.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

