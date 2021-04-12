Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,185 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.