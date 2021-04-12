Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

CDW stock opened at $175.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $176.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.