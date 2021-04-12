Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2,193.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $8,531,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $104.37 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

