Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,472 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $58.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

