PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Raised to GBX 525 at Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 447.14 ($5.84).

PAGE opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.28. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 316.01 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.50 ($7.32). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 480.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 440.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

In other PageGroup news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total transaction of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

