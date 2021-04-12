PAID Network (PAID) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00008917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $339.07 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.01 or 0.00710526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,151.77 or 1.00325540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.56 or 0.00993314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.